Aadi Saikumar looks confident on ‘Shambhala’

There are strong expectations surrounding Shambhala, with Aadi Saikumar headlining what is being touted as one of the most ambitious releases of the season. With teasers, trailers, posters, and songs receiving a positive response, the film has built solid buzz ahead of its December 25 theatrical release. Marking his birthday on December 23, Aadi interacted with the media and shared insights into the making of the film and his confidence in its success.

Speaking about the rising expectations, Aadi said, “Shambhala has turned out really well. I’m confident audiences will enjoy the film.” Addressing the stiff competition on Christmas, he maintained a gracious tone, adding, “We share a great bonding with Srikanth garu’s family. I sincerely hope Roshan’s film Champion also becomes a big hit.”

Aadi credited the buzz to strong promotional content, noting that trailers launched by Dulquer Salmaan, Prabhas, and Nani received an overwhelming response. He highlighted the importance of action and authenticity, saying, “The climax action sequence will be a major highlight. Since the story is set in the 1980s, we were very careful with costumes and looks.”

On the technical front, Aadi praised music director Sricharan Pakala’s background score, stating, “The BGM takes the film to another level. Everyone will talk about it after watching the movie.” He also emphasized that Shambhala is a film best experienced in theatres due to its scale and cinematic treatment.

Talking about director Ugandhar, Aadi said, “He is extremely passionate and has delivered exactly what he envisioned.” He concluded by hinting at a possible sequel, adding with a smile, “If the audience makes Shambhala a hit, we’ll definitely plan Part 2.”