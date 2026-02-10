Tina Ambani Misses ED Questioning In Money Laundering Case, Fresh Summons Expected

Tina Ambani, wife of industrialist Anil Ambani, did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday after being summoned for questioning in an ongoing money laundering investigation. Officials indicated that fresh summons will be issued, asking her to join the probe at a later date.

The federal agency had called the 68-year-old former actor to question her in connection with an alleged money trail linked to the purchase of a high-end condominium in New York’s Manhattan. Despite the scheduled appearance, she did not depose before investigators and is expected to be summoned again.

The case is part of a wider investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving companies of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. The ED has recently formed a Special Investigation Team following directions from the Supreme Court to probe multiple cases of suspected bank fraud and money laundering linked to the group.

In recent months, the agency has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1,885 crore connected to ADAG entities, including bank balances, receivables, shareholdings and immovable properties, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. With earlier attachments included, the total value of assets seized in related cases has risen to around Rs 12,000 crore.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, several group companies allegedly diverted large sums of public money, with certain financial arms together receiving over Rs 11,000 crore in public funds. The investigation is ongoing, and further questioning of key individuals is expected as the probe progresses.