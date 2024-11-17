Aadi Saikumar’s ‘SI Yugandhar’ launches with grand pooja ceremony

The much-anticipated crime-action thriller SI Yugandhar, starring Aadi Saikumar, was launched in a grand ceremony. Produced by Pradeep Juluru under Sri Pinaka Motion Pictures and directed by Yashwanth, the film also features Meghlekha as the female lead, with Rakendu Mouli playing a pivotal role. The project has garnered significant attention for its intense storyline and engaging cast.

The launch event was held with a traditional pooja, attended by notable figures from the film industry. Actor Sandeep Kishan gave the inaugural clap for the first scene, while veteran actor Sai Kumar handed over the script, adding a touch of significance to the occasion.

In celebration of the film’s launch, the makers revealed the intense first-look poster, showcasing Aadi Saikumar as a powerful police officer. The poster has already created a buzz among fans, setting high expectations for the film’s release.

Music for SI Yugandhar is being composed by Pranav Giridharan, with cinematography by Rabindranath and editing by SJ Siva Kiran. The technical crew also includes fight master Rajesh Lanka, ensuring high-octane action sequences.

Speaking at the event, Aadi Saikumar expressed his excitement, saying, "We have a young, dynamic team working on this film. We believe in the strength of our content and are confident that it will resonate with audiences. The shoot begins on the 18th, and we are aiming for a sure shot hit."

Director Yashwanth described the film as a unique thriller based on a gripping script that Aadi immediately agreed to after hearing it. "The story is very different, and we are excited to bring something new to the audience," he added.

SI Yugandhar is set to go on floors soon, with ETV Win already acquiring the rights, believing in the film’s potential to be a standout thriller. The movie is scheduled for release next year, promising to be a gripping addition to the crime-action genre.