Aamir Khan to visit Japan for son Junaid’s upcoming film
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to visit Japan to gauge the progress of his elder son, Junaid Khan’s second film which is yet-to-be-titled. As per a well placed source, after wrapping a shoot schedule in Mumbai, the production unit has moved to Japan to shoot the next schedule.
The film captures the picturesque landscapes of Sapporo, a location that has never been showcased on the silver screen before. It is considered the cultural, economic, and political center of Hokkaido.
A source close to the project shared: “While Aamir sir is in Mumbai, he is in constant touch with the team to take updates on how everything is progressing on the film. He is extremely gung ho about this film and is also planning a quick trip to Japan to see how it’s all shaping up.”
The film is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Meanwhile, Junaid, who has worked in theatre for over seven years, is set to make his Hindi film debut with ‘Maharaj’.
‘Maharaj’ is a period epic directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, and produced by Aditya Chopra.