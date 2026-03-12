‘Aari Aari’ from ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ignites buzz ahead of release

The theatrical trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created a massive buzz online, generating excitement among movie lovers with its high-octane action and striking visuals. Soon after the trailer launch, ticket bookings opened, and the response from audiences has reportedly been overwhelming.

Among the many highlights in the trailer, the background track “Aari Aari” has particularly grabbed attention. The powerful song, which accompanies intense action sequences, quickly became a talking point among fans. Capitalising on the growing popularity, the makers have now released the full version of the track ahead of the film’s theatrical release on March 19.

Actor Ranveer Singh stands out in the song with a commanding screen presence as he appears in a fierce avatar. The energetic visuals showcase the actor unleashing a powerful and rugged side of his character, adding to the film’s revenge-driven narrative.

“Aari Aari” is a revamped version of the popular Punjabi track originally created by the music group Bombay Rockers. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev has reworked the number, infusing it with a fresh and intense sound that complements the film’s tone.

A striking line in the song — “If I kill for my people, it doesn’t make me a sinner” — hints at the fierce motivations of the film’s protagonist, Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Director Aditya Dhar has described the track as “The Sound of Revenge,” further building anticipation around the film.

The movie also features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in key roles. With the song already going viral, expectations for the film’s release continue to rise.