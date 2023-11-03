‘Aarya’ is still not my best work: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has revealed that the web series 'Aarya' which is now streaming with its third season, is still not her best work. She has a lot more to come and offer to the audience.

Sushmita Sen is one actress who got a wonderful opportunity to showcase her acting skills on the OTT platform with her show 'Aarya'. The team has had two wonderful seasons and now they are back with its third season which was released on November 3 on Disney+Hotstar. The actress spoke about the show coming with its third season, what impact it has had on her filmography and much more.

Talking about what impact has Aarya had on her filmography she said, "Everything. I had an institution like Ram Madhvani teaching me not over 40 days of one film but 60-60-60 days of three seasons and more to come. As an actor I have grown. But if you say this is my best work, I would say no. I have a lot to come. It has revived the thirst of an artist in me. I got to work with such great actors with whom you can not work without proper preparation. I had many hit songs, hit films but never had 'Aarya' in my life. It has added a lot to my filmography. "

Talking about the third season of the show, she said, "We have received so much love for the first two seasons. This is the reason why we have come up with season 3. We have told a story with great honesty. We are very excited for the third season."

Talking about the change OTT has brought into our lives, she said, "I am a big fan of OTT. It has given me time to flesh out characters that I would otherwise have to show quickly. It has made us reach the houses of the people where they can watch us anytime and anywhere. Not only the country, we can showcase our work globally. "

In 'Aarya' Season 3, the audience will see Sushmita Sen entering into the world of smuggling and gangsters that she had been eluding through her life. Season 3 released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.