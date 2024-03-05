Aasif Shaikh, Vidisha Srivastava seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Varanasi: The 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' fame stars Aasif Shaikh and Vidisha Srivastava visited their hometown, Varanasi, to attend the Shiv Mahotsav at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Aasif, who plays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, and Vidisha, who portrays Anita Bhabi in the popular sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' visited one of the 12 Jyotirlinga -- Kashi Vishwanath temple, and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Talking about the same, Aasif said: "Having the chance to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple has been a long-standing wish of mine, and I am grateful that it has finally come to fruition. Additionally, 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' completed nine years, and there is no better way to celebrate this milestone. Thus, two compelling reasons for this visit were celebrating our milestone and seeking blessings from Lord Shiva."

Calling it a deeply memorable experience, Aasif shared: "I was captivated by the temple’s intricately crafted exterior and golden roof. Stepping onto the temple grounds, I felt a profound sense of spirituality. Witnessing Lord Shiva's Jyotirlinga was truly enchanting and unforgettable. As I made my way to the temple, I carried with me a list of wishes, but upon beholding the linga, I was utterly mesmerised. I wished for more time to immerse myself in the sacred atmosphere."

The actor further said that after the darshan, he savoured the most delicious peda prasad and packed some dry fruit laddoos to share with his family.

"Moreover, I visited my home and various locations to reminisce about cherished memories. This Mahashivratri proved to be a genuine celebration for me," he added.

Vidisha said: "I am a huge Lord Shiva bhakt, and this year's visit was extra special for several reasons. I thanked Lord Shiva for blessing me with a beautiful baby girl named ‘Aadya’."

The actress expressed gratitude for the successful nine-year journey of the show and for her portrayal of Anita Bhabi for the past two years.

Vidisha was completely mesmerised by the Mahashivratri celebrations this time.

"The temple was adorned with beautiful decorations, and countless devotees gathered to seek divine blessings. The vibrant atmosphere, joyous dances led by devotees portraying Shiv and Parvati, and the heartfelt chanting of 'Har Har Mahadev' made it a deeply spiritual experience," she added.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV.