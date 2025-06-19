Live
Actor Ashwin Yadav Set to Roar in Upcoming Track ‘Yadav Ke Sher’
Ashwin Yadav returns to the screen in Yadav Ke Sher, a powerful new track celebrating pride, unity, and regional strength.
Ashwin Yadav, who rose to recognition with his role in the regional hit song Yadav Brand 3 by Sunny Yaduvanshi, is all set to feature in a new music video titled Yadav Ke Sher. The project is being produced and directed by Famesroot Production, a growing name in the regional entertainment space. After the success of Yadav Brand 3, where Ashwin’s presence was widely appreciated, the upcoming track is expected to carry forward the same energy with a more intense and powerful narrative.Ashwin recently ventured into singing with a devotional release, Bholenath Ki Swari, which was received positively by audiences who follow regional and spiritual music. His transition from acting to vocals reflects his interest in exploring varied aspects of performance.
However, with Yadav Ke Sher, he returns to the screen in a character that reportedly draws from themes of pride, unity, and community strength.Production has announced that the song is currently in the final stages of production and will be released soon across digital platforms. The makers are aiming for a gritty and dramatic visual style that complements the tone of the track. Set against a backdrop of regional pride and strength, the video promises to blend cinematic visuals with impactful lyrics and choreography
