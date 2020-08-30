Actor Kavin ecstatic to play negative character

Actor Kavin Dave, who has done notable roles in films including 'My Name Is Khan', 'I Hate Luv Storys', 'Crook', 'Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi', 'Kick', and TV show 'Rista.com', is currently seen essaying a negative character in 'Flesh'.



Sharing with The Hans India, Kevin says, "When casting director Kavish approached me to play this particular, I couldn't resist myself with such an engrossing subject. Also, rarely do you find casting directors who are ready to experiment with actors and not stereotype them."

"I play the character of Jayant, who is very serious about his job as a transporter. He is so cold blooded that he doesn't bother if the commodities he transport is human or any goods. Human life doesn't matter. To imbibe the ruthlessness and bad temperament in the Jayant's character and essay it unflinchingly, he deprived himself of sleep during all the major shootings," adds Kavin. Kavin says he started as a child actor at the age of seven when shooting was more of a picnic than work to him. He feels challenges and ups and downs are the same as everyone else's; at times you get through and other days you don't.

Earlier, while living in the financial capital, like a true Mumbaikar he used to travel every day in local trains. "I am thankful to God that I was fortunate enough to get work and one led to another. People started liking me and my work and I hope this continues," says Kavin.

On audience and film buffs, Kavin says, "People want to see an actor doing various kinds of roles. As an actor, if I get bored playing same sort of character, then the same goes with the audience, unko bhi purana maal nayi packaging mein dekhna acha lagta hai (they too love to see old material in new and packing)." "Playing a negative role was always on my wish list and 'Flesh' has made that happen, It's a good start and I wish to continue with more such roles. I also want to experiment with comedy as it has such a huge canvas to play with. Be it essaying a simple character of middle class man or a super hero, a highly motivated. Right now I am in a phase where I am just telling myself & the universe 'Bring it On'."