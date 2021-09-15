Actor Krishnam Raju scotches ill-health rumours

Hyderabad: Veteran Tollywood actor U V Krishnam Raju on Tuesday quashed reports about his ill- health. He made it clear that he was hale and healthy, adding that he was doing well.

Raju visited the city-based Apollo Hospitals. This has resulted in reports casting doubts over his health condition.

Responding to the reports, he said that he had visited the hospital to undergo various tests and also to inquire about the health condition of young actor Sai Dharam Tej, who is undergoing treatment there, following a road accident a couple of days back.

Raju said he was praying for early recovery of Tej. He said that he had undergone tests as he is supposed to leave for the UK soon. He is playing an important role in Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam'.

Radha Krishna Kumar is the director. Actress Pooja Hegde is paired with Prabhas. The film is under post-production work.