Actor Manchu Manoj detained by Tirupati police

Actor Manchu Manoj was detained by Tirupati police on Monday night and taken to the Bakaraopet police station. However, the reason for his detention remains unclear.

Manoj, along with his wife Bhuma Mounika, had traveled to Tirupati to participate in the grand Jallikattu festival in the Chandragiri constituency, where he was invited as the chief guest. The actor received a warm welcome from supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena, who celebrated his presence with enthusiasm.

During his Tirupati visit, Manoj also met Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh. Reports suggest that he sought Lokesh’s support in resolving an ongoing dispute within his family, particularly concerning his strained relations with his father, veteran actor Mohan Babu, and brother Manchu Vishnu. Following the meeting, Manoj addressed the media, where he made an interesting statement about his potential political entry.

“Nobody can predict their future in politics. It is not in our hands but in God’s,” he remarked, leaving speculation open about his political ambitions.

The sudden detention of the actor has raised curiosity, and further details are awaited. Fans and well-wishers are keenly watching the developments surrounding his visit and legal situation in Tirupati.