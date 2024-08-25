Live
Just In
Actress Priyasha Hosts Workshop on Self-Discovery for Women
Actress Priyasha Bhardwaj, known for her powerful performances in popular series like Mirzapur, Aarya, Made in Heaven, and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, is set to lead a transformative workshop focused on self-discovery. This workshop is designed to help women explore their inner selves through a variety of creative techniques.
For the first time, Priyasha will guide participants through exercises in breath and voice work, movement, and physical theatre, methods she has found empowering in her own journey from the corporate world to the big screen. The workshop aims to help women channel their inner voice and embrace who they truly wish to become.
Open to women aged 16 and above, this workshop is a unique opportunity to delve into body positivity, self-expression, and creativity. It is designed to encourage participants to connect deeply with their bodies and voices, fostering a sense of empowerment and confidence.
The workshop will take place on the following dates and locations:
- Hyderabad: September 7th at Vibeyard Bistro
- Guwahati: September 13th at NYX Lounge
- Shillong: September 15th at TYC Shillong
Spaces are limited, so be sure to book your slot soon to join Priyasha Bhardwaj in this journey of self-discovery. For booking details, please visit the link below.
https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/find-your-inner-voice-w-priyasha-bhardwaj/ET00408168