Actor-producer Ashok Kumar launches ‘Sandigdham’ teaser

Under Theertha Creations banner, producer Sandhya Thiruvidhula has bankrolled the suspense-crime thriller Sandigdham, directed by PardaSaradhiKommoju. Featuring Nihal, Priya Deshpag, Arjun Dev, Kajal Tiwari, Jeeva Kocherla, and others in key roles, the film promises a gripping narrative filled with mystery and emotion.

The film’s teaser, launched on Friday by actor-producer Ashok Kumar, offers a glimpse into a mysterious village haunted by strange incidents interwoven with a love story. The visuals, intense action, and gripping background score have already sparked curiosity among audiences.

Speaking at the launch, Ashok Kumar praised the teaser, saying, “Small films without huge expectations are now finding success. I hope Sandigdham, made with such dedication, achieves the same.” Director PardaSaradhiKommoju expressed gratitude to the team, noting that the film presents “a kind of story that hasn’t been seen before” and credited his wife and producer Sandhya for her unwavering support.

Lead actor Nihal shared his excitement for the project, while Priya Deshpag, Arjun Dev, and others extended their wishes for the film’s success. With a promising concept and strong team effort, Sandigdham looks set to make its mark as an engaging new-age thriller.