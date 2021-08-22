Actor-turned-singer wants to make it big in music

Actor Hira Thind who had started his career as an actor and eventually found his solace in singing, says that he wants to make it big in the music industry. The actor currently wants to learn more and venture more in Punjabi music industry on which he states, "I started my career from theatre where I worked as an Actor. After that I also composed music for few theatre plays like "Virasat", "Ek Prayas", "Dara Sikoh", "Katha Ek Kans Ki" and many more in which I worked and from there only my interest towards music increased manifolds. And I thought to take music and singing more seriously. To learn the same I flew for Punjab from my hometown Shahjahanpur. In Punjab, I received music training and then I shifted to Chandigarh to work in Punjabi Music Industry."



In 2020, his debut song "Mere Jinna Pyaar" released and he featured in music video as main lead. Recently, his song "Speciality" released which has crossed 1 million views on YouTube. He featured in this music video with Akaisha Vats.

He is immense happy that his latest song Speciality is garnering praises from audiences and shares, "Speciality song is like my dream project. I was sure that this song may or may not be a commercial hit but everyone will definitely like it. Audience is relating this song to themselves as the lyrics of this song is story of every person who believe in making world his fan with his good works. Song has been crossed 1 million views on YouTube and till now more than 20 k Insta Reels have been made on this song."

In the recent times, the punjabi music industry has boomed a lot. On sharing his views on the same he adds,"Yes, the Punjabi industry growing day by day. The craze of Punjabi Music is splendid nowdays. audience of punjab Appreciate the new talent alwys. I am working with passionate and people Appreciating me. and I see my future very positive."

On sharing about venturing into bollywood in future he says, "I started my career as an actor only so of course I am interested in acting. I work as an actor and singer (both) in my 2 released songs as well. And I am open to any kind of content as I do not want to restrict myself with any specific genre. Right now, I want to learn more, work more so focusing towards Punjabi Music Videos only. Gradually, Ofcourse I would love to work in Bollywood Industry, if got chance. Keeping finger crossed."

Lastly before signing off, he talks about his future vision, "As I am too young I want to focus towards Punjabi music industry and would like to work with full dedication so that there will be no need to shift in Mumbai and ask for work. I believe, if I'm able to grab a big name here in punjabi music industry, I will automatically started getting calls from big banners of Bollywood."