Actress Shruti Jolly plays a prisoner in Eros Now series ‘Hindmata’

Actress Shruti Jolly is currently seen in Eros Now's web series Hindmata streaming from 31st March. Helmed by director Srishti Jayin, the show stars Aprajita Bajaj, Akshay Jha, Shreyas Pardiwalla, Asif Ali Beg, Rashi Mal including Shruti Jolly.



On talking about her role, she shares, "My character name is Jali who is an inmate in the Prison. She is more comfortable in Prison than the outside world as she feels that this Prison has accepted her whereas the outside world has rejected her. Her Real name is not disclosed in the series, but all the inmate call her Jali as she has a burn mark on her face. There are shades to her character as she is very hopeful and has bond with everyone in the jail at the same time, she is smart in misleading anyone when it comes to get her way. Hindmata is an unusual tale that centres around women empowerment on one hand, and on the other, it shows the pathetic state of women prisoners."

On adding about her working experience, she states that it is a beautiful experience working in this project.

She adds, "the entire project was shot in 10 days and we shot all nonlinear. So, it was beautiful to explore how many shades as an actor I have to switch in a day. We had proper readings. Srishti is a wonderful director to work with. She trusts her actors and let them improve. In the election seen what all I am doing is mostly improvised. At the same time, she corrects us if anything is going overboard. I am really thankful as everyone is appreciating my performance in my first show."