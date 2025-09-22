  • Menu
ADHIRA Poster Released: Kalyan Dasari as New Superhero | Directed by Sharan
Highlights

The official poster of ADHIRA is out, introducing Kalyan Dasari as the new superhero. Directed by Sharan and part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, fans are excited for the action-packed film.

The poster of ADHIRA is out. Kalyan Dasari is introduced as the new superhero. The film is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

The movie is directed by Sharan, produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal, and presented by RK Duggal under RKD Studios. The superhero helmet is designed by Prasanth Varma.

Fans are excited to see Kalyan Dasari in action. The release date and other cast details will be shared soon.

