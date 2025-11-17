Adhya movie makers launches new film

Young hero Thiruveer, who recently scored a major hit with his blockbuster ‘Pre Wedding Show’, has signed a new and promising project. The film is directed by Mahender Kududula and produced by Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao as Production No. 1 under the Adhya Movie Makers banner.

The project was launched in a grand ceremony today. Director Vivek Athreya gave the muhurta clap, while Damodar Prasad switched on the camera. Tammareddy Bharadwaja directed the first shot, and director Swaroop handed over the script to the makers. The entire film unit took part in the traditional pooja event.

The film is described as a delightful love story filled with fun and excitement, set against a rural backdrop.

Jagadish Kakthi is the cinematographer, while the screenplay is being crafted by Mahender Kududula and Ravindra LV. Mahi Derangula serves as the costume designer, and Komiri Balasubrahmanyam is the executive producer.