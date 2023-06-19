‘Adipurush’ collects Rs. 340 Cr in three days globally

Tollywood star Prabhas-starrer mythological magnum opus “Adipurush” is facing criticism on social media, but it continues to perform strongly at the box office. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The makers have revealed that the movie has grossed over Rs 340 crore in just three days at the global box office.

An official poster has also been released online. Today is a crucial day for the film and we need to see how much the movie will make today.



Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, Trupti Toradmal, and others played significant roles in the film, which was produced by T-Series and Retrophiles on a huge budget. Ajay-Atul composed the film’s music.