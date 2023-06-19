Live
- Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne-treating drug
- Ayodhya saints call for ban on ‘Adipurush’
- Ashada Masam rituals begin atop Indrakeeladri
- Protests on ‘Adipurush’ at Capital mall in Maharashtra’s Palghar; demands to ban the film
- Biz Stocks Close-report
- Vedanta to promote startup technologies
- 628 evacuees fall ill due to volcanic eruption in Philippines
- G20 Presidency: India aims to voice concerns of Global South, African nations, says foreign secy
- India gifts indigenously-built missile corvette 'INS Kirpan' to Vietnam
- Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Act to end right over Gurbani telecast: Punjab CM
‘Adipurush’ collects Rs. 340 Cr in three days globally
Highlights
Tollywood star Prabhas-starrer mythological magnum opus “Adipurush”
Tollywood star Prabhas-starrer mythological magnum opus “Adipurush” is facing criticism on social media, but it continues to perform strongly at the box office. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The makers have revealed that the movie has grossed over Rs 340 crore in just three days at the global box office.
An official poster has also been released online. Today is a crucial day for the film and we need to see how much the movie will make today.
Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, Trupti Toradmal, and others played significant roles in the film, which was produced by T-Series and Retrophiles on a huge budget. Ajay-Atul composed the film’s music.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS