Adivi Sesh in rugged avatar; ‘Dacoit’ new poster creates buzz

Actor Adivi Sesh, who has been enjoying a strong success streak with consecutive hits, is set to appear in a completely new avatar in his upcoming film Dacoit. The glimpse and teaser released earlier have already hinted at a massy, rugged, and intense transformation for the actor, raising curiosity among fans.

The film stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead and marks the directorial debut of Shaniel Deo. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled a new poster that showcases Sesh in a striking look.

In the poster, Adivi Sesh is seen sitting on the floor of what appears to be a moving police van. He is dressed in white clothes stained with blood, while his hands and legs are tightly shackled with heavy chains. Despite being restrained, the actor is seen calmly lighting a cigarette, portraying a fearless and intense attitude. In the blurred background, a police officer can be spotted aiming a rifle out of the vehicle, hinting at a tense chase sequence and adding to the dramatic tone of the film.

The film’s musical promotions have already begun with the release of its first single, “Rubaroo.” Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, the song quickly turned into a chartbuster and received a positive response from listeners.

Meanwhile, the film’s shoot is currently progressing at a brisk pace. The team is presently filming a song sequence on a specially constructed set at the Aluminium Factory location. With the production nearing completion, the makers are gearing up for the film’s theatrical release on April 10, building anticipation for Sesh’s powerful new role.