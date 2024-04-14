Adivi Sesh teases fans with glimpse of darker role in upcoming film ‘Dacoit’

Adivi Sesh, esteemed for his acting prowess in the Telugu film industry, has been captivating audiences with his diverse roles. Presently engrossed in the shooting schedules of his forthcoming movies, 'G2' and 'Dacoit,' the actor continues to intrigue fans with his versatile performances.

Recently, a netizen shared a video clip showcasing Sesh's portrayal of 'Munna' from Pawan Kalyan's 'Panjaa,' a character layered with negative shades. Showering praises on the actor's portrayal, the post caught Sesh's attention, prompting him to respond with anticipation for his upcoming project, 'Dacoit.' In his reply, Sesh expressed his eagerness to unveil his character in 'Dacoit,' hinting at even darker undertones than his role in 'Panjaa.'

Directed by Shaniel Deo, 'Dacoit' features Shruti Haasan in the female lead role. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, the film boasts Bheems Ceciroleo as the music director, promising a compelling cinematic experience.

With Sesh's subtle yet intriguing revelation about his character in 'Dacoit,' anticipation among fans has soared. Known for his ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, Sesh's portrayal in the upcoming film is poised to add another layer of complexity to his already illustrious repertoire.

As filming progresses and details about 'Dacoit' continue to surface, audiences eagerly await further glimpses into Adivi Sesh's captivating performance and the overall cinematic experience that the movie promises to deliver. Stay tuned for more updates as 'Dacoit' unfolds its dark narrative, showcasing Adivi Sesh's talent in a whole new light.