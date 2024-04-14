Live
- Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram Launched 'Babai Hotel' in Madhapur
- Tollywood film Director Maruthi Inaugurates Aesthetic Looks Clinic at Kukatpally
- 30 feared trapped as building collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar
- J&K: Woman killed, seven injured in Pulwama road accident
- PM Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari to hold rallies in Maharashtra
- BJP's Sankalp Patra underlines steps govt will take: Preneet Kaur
- Bhagyashree Bhorse: The rising star making waves in Tollywood
- Ambedkar open degree students celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti
- A person throws stone at Pawan Kalyan in Varahi Yatra in Tenali
- Naidu calls people to end anarchic rule
Just In
Adivi Sesh teases fans with glimpse of darker role in upcoming film ‘Dacoit’
Adivi Sesh, esteemed for his acting prowess in the Telugu film industry, has been captivating audiences with his diverse roles. Presently engrossed in...
Adivi Sesh, esteemed for his acting prowess in the Telugu film industry, has been captivating audiences with his diverse roles. Presently engrossed in the shooting schedules of his forthcoming movies, 'G2' and 'Dacoit,' the actor continues to intrigue fans with his versatile performances.
Recently, a netizen shared a video clip showcasing Sesh's portrayal of 'Munna' from Pawan Kalyan's 'Panjaa,' a character layered with negative shades. Showering praises on the actor's portrayal, the post caught Sesh's attention, prompting him to respond with anticipation for his upcoming project, 'Dacoit.' In his reply, Sesh expressed his eagerness to unveil his character in 'Dacoit,' hinting at even darker undertones than his role in 'Panjaa.'
Directed by Shaniel Deo, 'Dacoit' features Shruti Haasan in the female lead role. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, the film boasts Bheems Ceciroleo as the music director, promising a compelling cinematic experience.
With Sesh's subtle yet intriguing revelation about his character in 'Dacoit,' anticipation among fans has soared. Known for his ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, Sesh's portrayal in the upcoming film is poised to add another layer of complexity to his already illustrious repertoire.
As filming progresses and details about 'Dacoit' continue to surface, audiences eagerly await further glimpses into Adivi Sesh's captivating performance and the overall cinematic experience that the movie promises to deliver. Stay tuned for more updates as 'Dacoit' unfolds its dark narrative, showcasing Adivi Sesh's talent in a whole new light.