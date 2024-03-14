After AR Murugadoss, Atlee, another Tamil director set to step into Bollywood

Renowned Tamil director Pa. Ranjith, acclaimed for his impactful films like "Kabali," "Kaala," and "Sarpatta Parambarai," is poised to make his much-anticipated Bollywood debut. Joining the league of esteemed Tamil directors who have ventured into the Hindi film industry, Pa. Ranjith is gearing up to leave his mark on the pan-Indian cinematic landscape.





Amidst fervent anticipation surrounding his upcoming Tamil film "Thangalaan," starring Vikram in the lead role, Pa. Ranjith revealed in a recent interview that he is set to helm a Hindi project soon. While speculation suggested that Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh might headline the film, the director clarified that casting decisions are still underway, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with anticipation.



"Thangalaan," touted as a pan-Indian venture, holds immense promise for Pa. Ranjith, with its potential to catapult him into the spotlight on a national scale. The success of this highly awaited film could open doors to a plethora of opportunities for the visionary director, paving the way for prestigious offers and collaborations across industries.

In addition to his directorial endeavors, Pa. Ranjith is also expanding his creative horizons by venturing into film production. Under his banner Neelam Productions, he is backing an untitled project featuring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, further showcasing his commitment to nurturing fresh talent and pushing the boundaries of storytelling.





As the anticipation builds and excitement mounts for Pa. Ranjith's foray into Bollywood, fans eagerly await further updates on his upcoming projects and casting announcements. With his unique storytelling prowess and bold cinematic vision, the director is poised to make a significant impact on the Hindi film industry, adding yet another illustrious chapter to his storied career.

