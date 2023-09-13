Live
- Superstar Rajinikanth speaks to Nara Lokesh, calls Chandrababu Naidu a fighter
- AAI gets approval from PIB to install full-body scanners at 4 airports
- DMRC signs MoU with BEL to develop i-CBTC system
- Cabinet approves Rs 7,210 crore outlay for third phase of eCourts scheme for 4 years
- ED raids six premises of JD(U) leader Radha Charan Shah in Bihar
- Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 5X Telephoto Camera, USB Type-C, Action Button, and More
- Pawan Kalyan to meet Chandrababu in Rajahmundry jail tomorrow
- Woman leads Indian Navy's 'tribute' expedition to treacherous Mt Bhagirathi-II
- Supreme Court directs Union Home Ministry to prepare manual on ‘media briefings’ given by police
- Binance.US CEO steps down as crypto platform cuts over 100 jobs
After ‘PS-2,’ Trisha will be part of this revenge drama
South Indian star heroine Trisha Krishnan, who will be seen in “Leo” directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, alongside Thalapathy Vijay, has a fresh
Prior to "Leo," Trisha will be seen in "The Road," a revenge drama scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.
The makers have announced that the first single from the movie will be released on September 14, 2023, and a promo has also been unveiled. This will be immediate release of the actress after Maniratnam’s spectacle “PS-2.”
Written and directed by Arun Vaseegaran, the movie features Shabeer, well known as Dancing Rose, in a key role. Sam CS is the music director for this film, which is produced by AAA Cinema.
