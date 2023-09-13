After ‘PS-2,’ Trisha will be part of this revenge drama

South Indian star heroine Trisha Krishnan, who will be seen in “Leo” directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, alongside Thalapathy Vijay, has a fresh update about her next film. Prior to “Leo,” Trisha will be seen in “The Road,” a revenge drama scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

The makers have announced that the first single from the movie will be released on September 14, 2023, and a promo has also been unveiled. This will be immediate release of the actress after Maniratnam’s spectacle “PS-2.”

Written and directed by Arun Vaseegaran, the movie features Shabeer, well known as Dancing Rose, in a key role. Sam CS is the music director for this film, which is produced by AAA Cinema.







