Aha OTT Announces Global Auditions for Dance IKON2 – A Dance Reality Show with a Purpose

HYDERABAD: Aha OTT, the premier regional streaming platform, is calling on dancers from around the world to audition for Dance IKON2, the second season of its highly anticipated dance reality show. With auditions now open, dancers of all styles and skill levels are invited to showcase their talent for the chance to perform on a global stage and gain international recognition.

Dance IKON2 seeks dancers between the ages of 6 and 30, welcoming individuals, duos, and groups (up to five members) to participate. Whether you specialize in contemporary, hip-hop, classical, or any other dance form, this is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate your passion and creativity.

The audition window runs from November 10 to November 16, 2024. Aspiring contestants can submit their performance videos, which must be no longer than 90 seconds and no larger than 50 MB, through the official submission portal: [http://aha.video/dance-ikon-auditions].

This year’s theme, Dance for a CAUSE, encourages participants to use their art to inspire social change and raise awareness about important global issues. The platform invites dancers to blend their talent with meaningful messages, giving them a chance to stand out while contributing to positive causes.

Mr. Ravikant Sabnavis, CEO of aha OTT, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, saying, “At aha OTT, we are delighted to provide a stage for exceptional dancers from across the globe. Dance IKON2 celebrates the diversity and power of dance to bring about change. The theme Dance for a CAUSE encourages dancers to use their performances to inspire others and make a difference. No matter your experience level, Dance IKON2 offers an exciting platform to share your passion with the world.”