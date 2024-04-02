Live
- FSSAI tells e-commerce firms to stop misuse of ‘Health Drink’ tag to push sales
- Director KVR Mahendra unveils insights into ‘Bharatanatyam’
- JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale
- TDP youth leader Kesineni Venkat flays YSRCP govt.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not care about farmers' problems as he thinks how to win the parliamentary elections - Former BRS MLA Guvwala Balaraju
- Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after 'breathing difficulty', discharged after tests
- IPL 2024: 'What wrong has Rohit done', fans would be thinking, says Navjot Sidhu on MI captaincy change
- EC transfers three IAS abd six IPS officers in AP
- ‘Bhale Wedding’ from GV Prakash, Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Dear’ captivates audience
Just In
Ahan Shetty found Bali to be a dream training ground for ‘Sanki’; surroundings kept him motivated
Actor Ahan Shetty was in Bali to train for his upcoming film ‘Sanki’ and said that the picturesque locales kept him motivated.
Mumbai: Actor Ahan Shetty was in Bali to train for his upcoming film ‘Sanki’ and said that the picturesque locales kept him motivated.
"Bali offered the perfect environment for Ahan to focus on his fitness goals," shared a source.
"His trainer created a tailored programme that maximised his training and aligned with his fitness goals as he gears up for his upcoming movie. Ahan trained twice a day and also maintained his strict diet plan. He also took care of himself with ice baths and saunas for recovery post training."
Talking about prepping in Bali, Ahan said: "Bali has some of the best training facilities, so it was like a dream training ground for 'Sanki'.”
The actor added: "The beautiful surroundings kept me motivated, and having a custom programme really pushed me to new limits. Plus, discovering padel added a fun element to the whole experience. I can't wait to see how this transformation translates to my character on screen in my upcoming movie!"
'Sanki' by Sajid Nadiadwala also stars Pooja Hegde. Directed by debut directors Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah, the film is set to hit theatres on Valentine's Day 2025.