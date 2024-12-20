Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan End Divorce Rumours, Record Aaradhya's Annual Day Performance with AbRam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have ended months of speculation surrounding their marriage by making a joint appearance at their daughter Aaradhya’s annual day function. The couple, who have been married for 17 years, were seen together at the event, leaving fans overjoyed and silencing ongoing divorce rumours.

The rumours began in July 2024, when Abhishek liked a viral social media post, sparking talk of their separation. These claims were further fueled when Abhishek was absent from a birthday post for Aaradhya last month. However, the couple has now decisively put these speculations to rest with their united presence at Aaradhya’s school event.

The Bachchans at Aaradhya's Annual Day

The Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, and Aishwarya, attended the annual day celebrations at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where Aaradhya performed on stage. The family was seen walking together, smiling as they entered the venue. Aishwarya supported her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, by escorting him inside with her hand on his arm. On the other hand, Abhishek won hearts when he was spotted carrying his wife’s dupatta, trailing on the floor behind her.

In another viral moment from the evening, Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen recording their daughter’s performance on stage. AbRam Khan, the young son of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, accompanied Aaradhya. The proud parents filmed their daughter’s act, showing their unwavering support.

Fans React to the Couple's Public Appearance

As soon as the videos and photos from the event were shared on social media, fans rallied behind the couple, calling out trolls who had fueled the divorce rumours. One fan humorously commented, “Jitne bhi log inke divorce pe bol rahe they, acha joota mara hai Abhishek ne.” Others praised Aishwarya for her grace and dedication to family values. “Whatever it is, Aishwarya is a very good woman and respects her husband's family and traditions! That’s why the whole world respects her!” wrote another user.

However, not all comments were about the couple’s personal lives. A few fans expressed their disappointment with the couple's outfits, with one user criticizing Aishwarya’s fashion choices, saying, “Aishwarya’s obsession with Daler Mehndi outfits, straight hair & red lips.” On the flip side, many others couldn’t stop admiring her timeless beauty, with one fan commenting, “Not a SINGLE WRINKLE OR SIGN OF BAD SKIN AT 51! Goddamn. She loses weight, and she's back to being the SAME bombshell she has always been.”





A Heartwarming Family Moment

Despite the mixed reactions to their fashion choices, most fans were delighted to see the Bachchans together once again, ending any doubts about their relationship. The couple’s support for their daughter Aaradhya and their united presence at the school event has certainly silenced the divorce rumours.

Fans of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan can rest easy, knowing that the much-loved Bollywood pair is still going strong after nearly two decades of marriage.