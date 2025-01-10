Aishwarya Rajesh eyes career breakthrough with ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’

Aishwarya Rajesh, a talented actress who first made her mark in Tamil cinema, is now aiming to establish herself in Telugu films. Though she has garnered recognition in Tamil Nadu, the actress is yet to achieve a breakout hit in Telugu, despite her impressive performances. Her role in Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover earned praise for her acting, but the film failed to bring the level of recognition she hoped for.

However, Aishwarya’s fortunes may soon change with her upcoming project, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, directed by the successful filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. Set for release on January 14, 2025, the film is expected to showcase Ravipudi's signature style—lighthearted comedy and engaging storytelling. Aishwarya has expressed high hopes for the film, which marks a pivotal moment in her Telugu film career.

The film’s plot is kept under wraps, but Aishwarya's role in Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is said to be of considerable importance, giving her a chance to showcase her versatility and appeal to a broader Telugu audience. Anil Ravipudi’s consistent track record of delivering hit films adds to the anticipation, making this movie a potential game-changer for the actress. If Sankranthiki Vasthunnam becomes a commercial success, it could significantly elevate Aishwarya Rajesh’s career in Telugu cinema, positioning her for bigger and more diverse roles in the future. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release to see if this marks the turning point that propels her to stardom in the competitive Telugu film industry.