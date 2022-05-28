Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 Movie Is Now Available For An Early Access On The OTT Platform

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn donned the hat of a director for the first time and helmed Runway 34 movie. It had an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay himself! As the movie garnered a positive talk at the ticket windows, now the makers are all set to give an early access



Speaking about early access of Runway 34 movie, Ajay said, "'Runway 34' has been my dream project and I am very excited to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. The intent with every movie that I make, is to take it to the widest audience possible."

He also added, "Through the service, the film will be available to movie lovers from every corner of the country - who can enjoy streaming the movie at a time and device of their choice. For those who missed watching the movie in the theatre, you can get together with your friends and family for an at-home movie night this Friday! As a special treat for my fans, I am excited to share some previously unreleased footage from the film - I hope you enjoy it".

This movie is bankrolled by him under his home banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It also has Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Ajey Nagar, Aakanksha Singh in the important roles.

Being a thriller, the plot deals with a true incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram. Well, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Siddharth Awasthi, Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Kabir Bhanushali and Rakul Preet Singh is seen Pilot Aishwarya Singh. On the other hand, Angira Dhar as Lawyer, Boman Irani as Airline owner Rahul Sharma, Ajey Nagar as himself, Aakanksha Singh as Anita Awasthi, Siddharth Awasthi's wife, Flora Jacob as Indira Gandhi and Naresh Narayan as Noob Hackers will play prominent characters!

Runway 34 movie was released on 29th April, 2022 in the theatres!