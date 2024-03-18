Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shaitaan’ crosses 100 Cr mark

In an industry where remakes have been struggling to make an impact post-COVID-19, Bollywood stalwart Ajay Devgn has defied the odds with his recent hits, "Drishyam 2" and "Shaitaan." While his last release, "Bholaa," failed to impress, "Shaitaan" has emerged as a game-changer for the actor, solidifying his position among audiences and critics alike.

What sets "Shaitaan" apart is its widespread appeal across both metro cities and mass centers, a feat attributed to Ajay Devgn's undeniable star power. Despite being pegged as a niche genre film, "Shaitaan" has surpassed all expectations, crossing the 100 crores nett mark at the Indian box office.





This remarkable milestone marks Ajay Devgn's second film to achieve such success post-COVID and his 14th overall. The unexpected success of "Shaitaan" can be credited to a well-crafted trailer that piqued audience interest and changed perceptions about the film's potential performance.



Despite initial doubts about its box office prospects, "Shaitaan" has proven to be a crowd-puller, outshining new releases like "Yodha" and "Bastar: The Naxal Story." With no major releases scheduled in the coming weeks, industry insiders predict that "Shaitaan" is well on its way to surpassing the 150 crores nett mark.





Featuring a talented ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala in pivotal roles, "Shaitaan" has captured the imagination of audiences nationwide. As the film continues its record-breaking run, it stands as a testament to Ajay Devgn's enduring appeal and the power of engaging storytelling in cinema.

