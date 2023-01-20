Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Singham Again' to feature cameos from Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh

Rohit Shetty, the director of the popular "Singham" franchise, has announced that he will be returning with the third installment of the franchise titled "Singham Again". According to a recent report, the film will feature cameos from other actors, similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The report suggests that both Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will reprise their respective characters from the previous films in the franchise. The audience can also expect something grand to complete this cop universe. Additionally, during an event for the song launch of "Cirkus," Shetty announced that Deepika Padukone will also be appearing in "Singham Again" as the first female cop in this universe.

Ajay Devgn, the lead actor of the franchise, recently shared a picture with Shetty and wrote that he had a good start to the new year with Shetty's narration of "Singham Again" and that the script is "fire" and they hope it will be their 11th blockbuster.