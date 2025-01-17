Ajith’s heartfelt message to fans after racing victory wins hearts

Ajith Kumar, widely admired for his non-controversial and grounded persona, has once again won the hearts of his fans, this time with a thoughtful message that emphasizes kindness, self-focus, and living in the moment. After his recent victory at the 24H Dubai racing event, the actor and motorsport enthusiast took the opportunity to share an important message with his followers, urging them to lead fulfilling lives and practice positivity.

Known for his humble nature, Ajith has repeatedly expressed his preference to be called simply Ajith Kumar, urging fans to refrain from using the title "Thala" before his name. In his latest address to the media, Ajith focused on the importance of self-improvement and kindness. “I am very grateful for the love that you have for me, but please look after your life,” he shared, emphasizing that his true happiness lies in seeing his fans succeed and lead prosperous lives.

The actor further pointed out that while it’s natural for fans to admire their favorite stars, it’s crucial to focus on one’s own life and avoid getting bogged down by comparisons. “Don’t bother about what the other person is doing. Focus on your life,” he said, adding a thought-provoking question: “When are you going to live?”

Ajith’s message also carried an important reminder about the transient nature of life. “Life is very short. Our great-grandchildren are not going to remember us,” he noted, encouraging fans to live for the present and prioritize both physical and mental well-being. "Let's all work hard, play hard, and be happy," he concluded.

Ajith’s words reflect a maturity that resonates deeply with his fans, inspiring them to lead positive, balanced lives while also fostering respect and kindness in their relationships with others.