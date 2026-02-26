Class 10th Science Exam Analysis: Balanced paper; Physics section requires greater focus

The Class 10 Science examination was found to be balanced and largely aligned with prescribed textbooks, according to feedback from students and educators. Principal Dr. Alka Kapur of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, shared that students considered the paper manageable, provided they had prepared thoroughly and developed a clear understanding of core concepts.

Students noted that effective time management was key to completing the paper comfortably. Several highlighted that the Physics section required careful allocation of time, particularly for solving numericals and interpreting diagrams accurately. The problem-solving component demanded attention to detail and steady concentration.

“Physics required greater concentration and careful attention to detail; however, with thorough preparation, it proved to be manageable,” students said while reflecting on their experience. In comparison, the Chemistry and Biology sections were described as largely concept-based and closely aligned with NCERT content. Students who had revised textbook material in detail reported feeling confident while attempting these sections. Direct questions from important topics and well-structured internal choices further supported smooth attempts.

Overall, the paper maintained a balanced mix of conceptual and application-based questions. Educators observed that the examination emphasised clarity of understanding rather than rote memorisation. Students who had practised consistently and focused on fundamentals were able to navigate the paper effectively. The general sentiment suggests that disciplined preparation and conceptual clarity were sufficient to perform well in this year’s Science examination.