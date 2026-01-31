Ajith’s ‘Mankatha’ re-release roars at box office

Ajith Kumar’s iconic gangster action drama Mankatha, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has once again proved its enduring popularity with a highly successful theatrical re-release. The film’s return to cinemas witnessed massive fan celebrations, with audiences thronging theatres to relive Ajith’s stylish and ruthless portrayal, often hailed as one of his most defining roles.

According to trade reports, Mankatha has grossed close to ₹15 crore in Tamil Nadu so far. While collections witnessed a slight dip after the Republic Day weekend, the film has still managed to secure a strong position at the box office. With this performance, Mankatha now stands as the second-highest-grossing re-release in Tamil Nadu, surpassed only by Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster Ghilli.

Originally released in 2011, Mankatha featured Trisha as the female lead and an ensemble supporting cast that included Arjun Sarja, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Ashwin Kakumanu, Vaibhav Reddy, Premji Amaren, and Mahat Raghavendra. The film was produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri and Vivek Rathnavel under the Cloud Nine Movies banner, with Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music playing a major role in its cult following.

The re-release success once again highlights Mankatha’s lasting impact and Ajith’s unmatched fan base.