AK 61: The Title Poster Of Ajith's Next 'Thunivu' Is Out

As promised the makers of Kollywood's ace actor Ajith Kumar's 61st movie announced the title by unveiling the announcement poster of the movie. Being the third collaboration of director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, there are many expectations on the latest movie. It is titled as 'Thunivu' and showcased the lead actor in a complete unique appeal.

Producer Boney Kapoor shared the title poster of Ajith 61st movie and treated all the fans of the lead actor… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#Thunivu #NoGutsNoGlory #AK61FirstLook #AK61 #Ajithkumar #HVinoth @ZeeStudios_ @BayViewProjOffl @SureshChandraa #NiravShah @GhibranOfficial #Milan @SupremeSundar_ @editorvijay #Kalyan #AnuVardhan @premkumaractor #MSenthil @SuthanVFX #CSethu #SameerPandit @anandkumarstill".

In the poster, Ajith looked awesome with complete white hair… He is seen sitting on a chair holding a gun with swag! According to the sources, the first look poster may be unveiled on 2nd October, 2022 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Thunivu movie is being directed by H Vinoth and is produced by Boney Kapoor under his home banner Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios banner. This movie has Manju Warrier as the female lead and Samuthirakani, GM Sundar in other prominent roles.

Speaking about the last movie of Ajith, it is Valimai and had Tollywood's young actor Karthikeya Gummakonda in the antagonist role. It was an action thriller and has Ajith Kumar and glam doll Huma Qureshi as lead actors. Along with them, even Gurbani Judge, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar, Achyuth Kumar and Raj Ayyappa essayed the important roles. Valimai is helmed by H Vinoth and is produced by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios banners.