‘Akhanda 2’ producers reveal key highlights of the film

The highly anticipated sequel Akhanda 2: Tandavam brings back the celebrated combination of Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu, promising a larger-than-life spiritual action spectacle. Produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta, and presented by M. Tejaswini Nandamuri, the film is set for a massive global release on December 5, 2025, in both 2D and 3D formats. With music by S. Thaman and a teaser that has already stirred excitement, the project is positioned as one of the biggest releases of the year.

Speaking at a press conference, the producers revealed that the film’s inception began after the success of Legend. As elections neared, they sought a story that would connect instantly with audiences, eventually steering their focus toward developing Akhanda 2.

Calling the collaboration “electrifying,” the producers noted Balakrishna’s unwavering energy and commitment. “His energy has only increased. It rubs off on everyone around him,” they shared. The makers also confirmed that this is their first major pan-India release, driven by universally resonant content rather than tailored adaptations.

The film was shot extensively across challenging locations, including the Kumbh Mela, where securing permissions for drone and crowd shoots proved demanding. “Every frame you see is shot exclusively for this film—no stock footage,” they clarified. The climax was filmed in sub-zero temperatures in Georgia after permission constraints arose in Kashmir, with Balakrishna performing intense action sequences in an Aghora look.

The story continues the spiritual universe established in Akhanda, deeply rooted in Sanatana Dharma, faith, and devotion. Samyuktha plays a pivotal character, while Poorna reprises her earlier role.

Thaman’s soundtrack, including the recently released jukebox, has received overwhelming praise, with the makers promising a next-level background score. VFX is handled by Matrix Company, which they say has delivered “exceptional” results.

The team confirmed releases in all South Indian languages, Hindi, and even Awadhi. As for the future, the Akhanda universe remains open for a third installment, with the story arc offering limitless possibilities.