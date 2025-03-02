‘Akhanda 2: Tandavam’ – Boyapati Srinu Scouts Himalayas

'God of Masses' Nandamuri Balakrishna and blockbuster maker Boyapati Srinu reunite for the highly anticipated sequel, 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam'. Produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under 14 Reels Plus, the film is presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.

The shooting of 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam' is progressing rapidly. Currently, director Boyapati Srinu is scouting locations in the Himalayas to film breathtaking sequences, which are expected to be the movie’s main highlight.

Samyukta plays the female lead in this high-budget sequel. Music is composed by S Thaman, with cinematography by C Ramprasad, editing by Tammiraju, and art direction by AS Prakash.

Set for a grand release across India, 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam' is scheduled to hit theatres on September 25, 2025, during the Dussehra festival.