Akhil's Agent needs Unanimous Positive Word Of Mouth

Akhil Akkineni's upcoming spy action thriller, "Agent", is a crucial film in his career and is set to release in theatres on April 28th. The success of the movie will heavily impact Akhil's future in the industry and his fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release with high hopes. The theatrical bookings for the film have started but the response has been lukewarm so far and needs to pick up momentum. Since the theatrical rights have been sold at high prices, the movie needs to receive unanimous positive reviews to recover the costs.

"Agent" is an action-packed film and if the hero's character and important action sequences work well, it has the potential to impress the audience. The film's genre is not a regular one in the Telugu Film Industry, so the stylish taking of director Surender Reddy needs to be exceptional to win over everyone.

The movie has been produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, with Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy as executive producers. National Award winner Naveen Noolii has edited the film while Rasool Ellore has handled the cinematography. Malayalam megastar Mammootty and Bollywood actor Dino Morea will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. Saakshi Vaidya plays the female lead while Hip-hop Tamizha is the music director of the film.