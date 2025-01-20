Akshay Kumar FL as Lord Shiva from ‘Kannappa’unveiled

Tollywood's biggest-budget mythological film, Kannappa, is set for a grand release on April 25, 2025. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and headlined by Vishnu Manchu, this ambitious project has already generated a significant buzz, thanks to its star-studded cast and grand scale. The film will be released in multiple languages, broadening its reach across audiences.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the film is the casting of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. The makers recently unveiled a striking poster of Akshay Kumar in the iconic role, capturing the attention of fans and industry insiders alike. His powerful portrayal of the revered deity is expected to add a significant layer of depth and appeal to the film.

Kannappa features an ensemble cast that includes the legendary Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, and Preity Mukhundhan in pivotal roles. The film promises to be a visual spectacle, supported by music composed by Stephen Devassy and Manisharma, adding to the anticipation for the grand production.

Produced by 24 Frames Factory and Ava Entertainment, the film promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. With its impressive budget, star power, and compelling storyline, Kannappa is set to be one of the most anticipated releases in Tollywood in 2025.











