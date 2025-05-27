Live
Akshay Kumar Supports Paresh Rawal Amid Hera Pheri 3 Controversy, Legal Case Underway
Highlights
Akshay Kumar defends longtime co-star Paresh Rawal after his exit from Hera Pheri 3.
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar talked about the controversy around Paresh Rawal leaving Hera Pheri 3 during the launch of his new comedy, Housefull 5.
He stood by his old friend and said the issue is now in court.
Akshay was upset about the negative comments about Paresh Rawal, saying they have worked together for many years and he respects him a lot.
When asked why Paresh left the movie, Akshay said it’s a serious matter and can’t be discussed right now. The problem will be solved in court, and he won’t say more about it.
Akshay’s words show that the Hera Pheri 3 drama is serious and more complicated than people think.
