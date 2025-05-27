  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Supports Paresh Rawal Amid Hera Pheri 3 Controversy, Legal Case Underway

Akshay Kumar Hold New Guinness World Record For Taking Maximum Selfies In 3 Minutes
x

Akshay Kumar Hold New Guinness World Record For Taking Maximum Selfies In 3 Minutes

Highlights

Akshay Kumar defends longtime co-star Paresh Rawal after his exit from Hera Pheri 3.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar talked about the controversy around Paresh Rawal leaving Hera Pheri 3 during the launch of his new comedy, Housefull 5.

He stood by his old friend and said the issue is now in court.

Akshay was upset about the negative comments about Paresh Rawal, saying they have worked together for many years and he respects him a lot.

When asked why Paresh left the movie, Akshay said it’s a serious matter and can’t be discussed right now. The problem will be solved in court, and he won’t say more about it.

Akshay’s words show that the Hera Pheri 3 drama is serious and more complicated than people think.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick