Akshay Kumar, Vishnu Manchu Unveil ‘Kannappa’ Teaser

The highly anticipated teaser for 'Kannappa,' an epic film based on the legendary tale of Kannappa, was unveiled in a special media event held in Mumbai. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, lead actor Vishnu Manchu, director Mukesh Kumar Singh, and other key members of the cast and crew gathered to celebrate the moment. The event was honored by the gracious words of Mr. Vinay Maheshwari, the Executive Producer of the film. The teaser, which has generated significant buzz, offers a glimpse into a historical narrative of devotion, sacrifice, and grandeur.

The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, aims to take audiences on a visual and emotional journey, blending traditional storytelling with modern filmmaking techniques.

Akshay Kumar shared his excitement about stepping into the role of Lord Shiva: “At first, I wasn’t sure, and I turned down the offer twice. But Vishnu's unwavering belief that I was the right person to bring Lord Shiva to life on the big screen in Indian cinema truly convinced me. The story is powerful, deeply moving, and the film has turned out to be a visual masterpiece. I’m honored to be a part of this incredible journey.”

Vishnu Manchu, who portrays the titular character, Kannappa, expressed his personal connection to the film. “This film is not just a project for me; it’s a personal journey. I am currently visiting all the Jyotirlingas across India, and I’ve felt a deep, spiritual bond with the story of Kannappa. It’s a tale of unwavering faith and sacrifice that touches the soul. Having icons like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas join us on this journey gives me immense pride because we believe this story, filled with devotion and divine power, should reach every person across the world. It’s a message that transcends borders and speaks to the heart of humanity.”

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh spoke about his experience working with the legendary cast. “Directing stalwarts like Akshay, Mohanlal, and Prabhas was a wonderful experience. They are all extremely collaborative, bringing a lot of energy to their roles. Vishnu’s passion for this film has been infectious, and we are committed to ensuring this incredible story reaches people everywhere,” he said.

With its breathtaking visuals and epic storyline, 'Kannappa' promises to be one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The teaser, which has already garnered attention at the Cannes Film Festival, will be available to the public on March 1. The film is set to release in theaters worldwide on April 25, 2025.