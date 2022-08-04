Akshay Kumar's Rakha Bandhan Gets A Clean U Certificate From The Censor Board…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is set to treat his fans with a complete emotional and lovely family drama Raksha Bandhan this month. The title itself reveals that the movie showcases the strong bond of a brother and sister so, our dear Khiladi star is ready to create magic on the big screens. Well, being a family drama, even the censor board also gave a clean 'U' certificate for the movie and made the movie buffs await for the release.



Director Anand L Rai shared this good news on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Our intentions of making a CLEAN family entertainer gets the certificate from our censor board. Thank you for this U CERTIFICATE. See you in theatres near you on 11th August. #rakshabandhan @akshaykumar @bhumipednekar @sadiaakhateeb @sahejmeen @deepikapoo @smrithisrikanth @cypplofficial @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany @capeofgoodfilms.official".

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and revealed the details of the movie. "#Xclusiv... 'RAKSHA BANDHAN' RUN TIME... #RakshaBandhan certified 'U' by #CBFC on 3 August 2022. Duration: 110.00 min:sec [1 hour, 50 min, 00 sec]. #India Theatrical release date: [Thursday] 11 Aug 2022."

Coming to the plot of the movie, it showcases the love, bonding and attachment of a brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of brother and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as his sisters. Akshay faces problems in fulfilling the needs of his family as he owns a small chat shop. He also faces trouble in finding good matches for them and also promises to marry Bhumi only after he sends his sisters to their in-laws' houses!

Raksha Bandhan movie is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by the filmmaker along with Alka Hiranandani under the Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films banners. This movie has Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress and it will be her union with Akshay after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie.

Raksha Bandhan movie is all set to hit the big screens on 11th August, 2022 on the occasion of this auspicious festival!