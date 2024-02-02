Akshay, Tiger-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ wraps up with a song shoot

After an intense 100-day shoot filled with action-packed sequences, the filming for the Pooja Entertainment's upcoming action extravaganza 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has concluded. The grand culmination featured a spectacular song shoot with the dynamic duo, alongside actresses ManushiChillar and Alaya F.

The electrifying dance number was filmed against the stunning backdrop of Jordan's Wadi Rum, known for being the location for various Hollywood blockbusters like "Dune," "Star Wars," "The Martian," and "John Wick." The film's shooting spanned multiple international locations, including Mumbai, Scotland, London, Luton, and Abu Dhabi.

Promising a blend of high-octane action and a patriotic essence, 'Bade MiyanChoteMiyan' marks the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on the silver screen. Sharing a post-wrap celebration picture at the Dead Sea, situated between Jordan and Israel, Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement on Instagram.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Zafar, JackkyBhagnani, VashuBhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film is set to hit the screens on Eid 2024. The combination of the two action icons, coupled with the diverse and visually striking shooting locations, builds anticipation for an action-packed and visually stunning cinematic experience for audiences.