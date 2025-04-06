Akshaye Khanna joins Prasanth Varma’s 'Mahakali'

Following the nationwide success of Hanu-Man, which launched the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), excitement is steadily building for the franchise’s upcoming chapters. Among the most anticipated projects is MAHAKALI, the third film in the PVCU, which aims to take the universe to the next level with its mythological-meets-superhero narrative.

Produced by RKD Studios, MAHAKALI is set to be a game-changer for the cinematic universe. In a major casting update, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has officially joined the project. Known for his recent impactful performance in Chhaava, Khanna’s addition brings star power and gravitas, promising to elevate the film’s emotional and narrative depth.

While details of his role remain under wraps, insiders hint that his character will add a fresh layer of complexity and intrigue to the expanding superhero saga. The film is being positioned as a crucial entry in the PVCU, combining rich Indian mythology with a modern cinematic approach.