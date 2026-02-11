‘Ala Jarigina Katha’ team builds excitement at first press meet

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Ala Jarigina Katha held their first press meet, generating positive buzz for the project ahead of its theatrical release. Produced by Renuka Srinivas under the APR Cine Creative Works banner and directed by Prabhu Surya, the film features Vijay and Sheetal Bhat in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Chitram Srinu, Ravi Varma, Shiva Reddy, Bigg Boss fame Jyothi, Jabardasth Rajamouli, and others.

Speaking at the event, actor Chitram Srinu expressed his strong emotional connection with the film, praising director Prabhu Surya’s storytelling and vision. He described the project as a sincere, content-driven film made on a modest budget and urged the media to support the team’s efforts. Actor Ravi Varma, who joined the project through Srinu, said the thriller-based narrative impressed him instantly and added that the visuals and narration style exceeded his expectations.

Jabardasth Rajamouli and Bigg Boss fame Jyothi also shared their excitement, calling the story fresh and their roles unique. Jyothi revealed that she plays a police officer and credited the team for presenting her character strongly on screen.

Music director Mahaveer, cinematographer K.V. Golandhar, and lead actor Vijay thanked the team for the opportunity and expressed confidence in the film’s quality.

Producer Renuka Srinivas described Ala Jarigina Katha as a special project for her banner’s debut, stating that she strongly believed in the story from the narration stage itself. Director Prabhu Surya concluded the event by thanking the cast, crew, and media, expressing hope that audiences will support the film, which is set to release in theatres soon.