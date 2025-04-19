Alan Walker Sets Hyderabad Ablaze with Unforgettable Night on WalkerWorld India Tour

Hyderabad: The City of Pearls was transformed into a pulsating sea of lights, beats, and euphoria as global EDM powerhouse Alan Walker took the stage in Hyderabad for the very first time. The second stop on his much-awaited WalkerWorld India Tour proved to be a night to remember, as thousands of fans packed into the venue on April 18, igniting the city’s nightlife with an explosive celebration of music and community.

Marking his Hyderabad debut, Walker delivered a two-hour sonic spectacle that had fans—known affectionately as “Walkers”—dancing, singing, and waving their lights in unison from start to finish. The show opened with a roaring rendition of “Alone,” setting the tone for a night of relentless energy, and closed on an emotional high with his global anthem “Faded.”

This stop follows the EDM superstar’s previous record-breaking tour in October 2024 and is part of a four-city Indian run that has already raised the bar for live music performances in the country. The Hyderabad crowd, known for its enthusiasm, didn’t disappoint. Fans travelled from across Telangana and beyond, turning the event into a cultural phenomenon that merged international beats with local spirit.

Walker’s set was a masterclass in immersive audio-visual storytelling. Seamless transitions between hits like “The Spectre,” “Headlights,” and “Better Off Alone” were amplified by stunning laser shows, 3D visuals, and immersive sound design. Surprising and delighting fans, he even wove in Indian influences by remixing regional tracks including “Big Dawgs,” “Tambdi Chambdi,” and the iconic “Bhool Bhulaiyaa.”

Speaking after the show, Walker shared his gratitude: “There’s something truly magical about India. Performing here again, and especially in Hyderabad for the first time, was surreal. The energy of this crowd is unmatched, and I’m beyond thankful for all the love.”

True to its promise of inclusivity, the event also featured a dedicated family zone complete with interactive installations, kid-friendly activities, and sound-safe zones with noise-cancelling headphones—ensuring fans of all ages could enjoy the experience in comfort.

Presented by Absolut Mixers and backed by names like Hyundai, Reliance Digital, and Rupay, the WalkerWorld India Tour is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious EDM tours the country has ever seen.

With upcoming shows in Bhubaneswar (April 19) and Jaipur (April 20), Walker continues to break new ground—both in terms of musical reach and fan connection. One thing’s clear: India can’t get enough of Alan Walker, and this tour is setting a new standard for live electronic music on the subcontinent.

For those lucky enough to be there, the night in Hyderabad was more than just a concert—it was a movement. And it’s only getting bigger.



