Live
- Liver diseases in kids up due to junk food, sugar consumption
- Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Amidst Middle East Tensions
- ‘Beauty of Indian democracy’: Women officers dominate polling in Puducherry’s Mahe region
- Apple Removes WhatsApp and Threads from its Store in China; Details
- Amid flood of complaints, 50.96 pc turnout in Bengal's three LS seats till 1 pm
- BJP expecting its 'best show in South' on back of PM Modi's popularity, says HM Amit Shah
- Mahabubnagar MP Seat Witnesses Intense Competition among Congress, BJP, and BRS Candidates
- 150 Families from YSRCP Join TDP in Tanakallu Mandal
- Special prayers offered at Dargah during Keshineni Chinni's Nomination
- Dell launches AI-powered commercial PC portfolio in India
Just In
Alaya F stuns in denim look, exudes boss babe energy
Alaya F, known for her impeccable style, has once again captivated fans with her latest denim ensemble, proving her fashion prowess yet again
Alaya F, known for her impeccable style, has once again captivated fans with her latest denim ensemble, proving her fashion prowess yet again. The actress oozes confidence and coolness in a blue crop top featuring full sleeves, exuding a chic and edgy vibe. Paired with a thigh-high slit skirt adorned with a white stripe, the outfit exudes playfulness while maintaining an air of sophistication. Completing the look with heels, Alaya effortlessly elevates the ensemble, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.
Fans are enamored by the boss babe energy that Alaya radiates in this ensemble. Her pose exudes confidence, and her demeanor is undeniably charismatic. Despite her recent film 'Bade Miya Chote Miya' not making waves at the box office, Alaya continues to command attention with her impeccable fashion choices.
Excitement is brewing among fans as they eagerly anticipate Alaya's next move in her upcoming movie 'Srikanth,' where she stars alongside the talented Rajkummar Rao. With her flair for fashion and undeniable on-screen presence, Alaya F is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.
As she continues to push boundaries and set trends, Alaya F remains a style icon for many, inspiring fans with her sartorial choices and confident demeanor. With each appearance, she solidifies her status as a fashionista and a rising star in Bollywood, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting her next big screen outing.