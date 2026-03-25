Ali Zafar issues sarcastic apology after backlash over Eid outfit

Mumbai: Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar sparked widespread discussion online after issuing a sarcastic apology following criticism over his Eid outfit, which drew mixed reactions from social media users.

The controversy began after Zafar shared visuals from his Eid celebrations, where he was seen wearing a see-through kurta without an undershirt, along with a traditional dhoti-style outfit in another appearance. His unconventional fashion choices quickly attracted trolling online.

Responding to the backlash, the actor took to social media with a tongue-in-cheek apology, stating that he wanted to apologise “to the nation” for wearing the outfit and for what he humorously described as a “very serious act” during Eid. His statement, laced with sarcasm, also mocked the scale of the reaction.





































He further joked that the issue had become “one of the most important national and global issues,” adding that he would make efforts not to repeat the “grave mistake” in the future.

The post quickly went viral, with users sharing varied responses. While some appreciated his humour and light-hearted take, others continued to criticise his outfit choices, reflecting a divided reaction online.

Despite the controversy, Zafar remains a familiar face to Indian audiences, having appeared in films such as Tere Bin Laden and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.