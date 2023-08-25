Alia Bhatt rejects ‘Sita’ character in Nitish Tiwari’s ‘Ramayan’

Live
Just In
Highlights
Om Raut made “Adipurush” with Prabhas and it ended as a box-office debacle
Om Raut made “Adipurush” with Prabhas and it ended as a box-office debacle. The film was based on the epic Ramayana and now yet another director Nitish Tiwari of “Dangal” fame is also making Ramayana. There was news that Ranbir Kapoor will play Ram and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of Sita. The casting and pre-production of the film are now in full swing.
Well, the latest buzz is that Alia Bhatt has walked out of the film now. She felt that her role as Sita did not have proper weight in the film and has hence rejected the offer. The makers are looking for Alia’s replacement in the film. Ranbir has okayed the script but he is yet to sign the film. We need to see which actress will take up this big role.
