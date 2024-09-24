Live
- Confident of order getting nullified in coming days, says CM Siddaramaiah on HC decision
- Marvel Studios Unveils Teaser Trailer and Poster for Thunderbolts
- Johnny Depp's 'Modi' to Premiere at Rome Film Festival
- RG Kar tragedy: CPI(M) creates cell to legally assist women protesters facing police harassment
- Fire breaks out at Vizag Steel Plant, one injured
- Temple chariot set ablaze in Anantapur, CM Chandrababu orders probe
- India-UAE bilateral trade set to surpass $100 billion target before 2030
- Indian badminton Paris Paralympians to be awarded combined cash reward of INR 50 lakh for medal-winning efforts
- ICC announces all-women match officials for ICC Women’s World Cup 2024
- Gig workers must develop industry-specific knowledge to remain competitive: Report
Just In
Alia Bhatt Shines at Paris Fashion Week Debut as a Global Icon
Alia Bhatt makes a stunning debut at Paris Fashion Week, representing Indian elegance on the global stage. A proud moment for Indian fashion lovers.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has added yet another achievement to her growing list of accolades as she made her debut at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. The celebrated actress, known for her versatile performances, stunned the audience with her graceful presence on the international runway. Alia, who has often been admired for her impeccable fashion sense, carried Indian elegance with style, making a strong mark on the global fashion stage.
Walking for an internationally renowned designer, Alia turned heads with her chic ensemble, a perfect blend of high fashion and contemporary Indian style. The actress, who recently expanded her career to Hollywood, showcased her global appeal and further solidified her place as one of India's top fashion icons.
Alia Bhatt's debut at Paris Fashion Week is not just a personal milestone but also a proud moment for Indian fashion lovers, as another "desi girl" makes her mark on the global ramp.
The event was filled with fashion enthusiasts from across the world, and Alia’s presence only added to the excitement. Fans and fashion critics alike took to social media to praise her look and applaud her bold step into the international fashion scene.