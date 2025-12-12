Alia, Ranbir share warm-spirited momments from their housewarming ceremony

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor offered fans a rare glimpse into their personal life as they shared heartfelt photos from their Griha Pravesh puja. The images exude a warm, intimate charm, with both dressed in simple, traditional attire that reflects the authenticity of a family ritual. The atmosphere feels calm and grounded — almost like the quiet satisfaction of stepping into a new home after months of planning, dust, and construction.

Some moments stood out with deep emotional weight. Ranbir was seen bowing before a photo of his late father, Rishi Kapoor, a gesture that added a layer of nostalgia and reverence to the occasion. Alia, meanwhile, shared warm moments with Neetu Kapoor during the puja, highlighting the family bond. The couple sat together for the rituals with a sense of sincerity, capturing the essence of a private milestone rather than a staged celebrity event.

Adding to the emotional warmth, Alia included a few glimpses from daughter Raha’s birthday celebrations. Soft pastel décor, a charming cake, and cosy family moments created a tender, homely vibe rarely seen from star households.

On the professional front, Alia is currently busy with Love and War, while Ranbir is shooting for his highly anticipated Ramayana. Together, their shared photos paint a beautiful picture of balance — between stardom and family, work and warmth.