Alias Rukmini First Single ‘Ruku Ruku Rukmini’ Promo Is Out

Tollywood’s popular actor Nithiin is all set to entertain the audience with ‘Alias Rukmini’ movie on 4th December, 2026. As Nithiin’s previous movies didn’t work well at the box office, he pinned all his hopes on this romantic entertainer. And on the other hand, this movie is being produced by ace actor Nani, thus, the expectations level reached a notch higher. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the promo of their first single, “Ruku Ruku Rukmini…” and delighted the netizens.

Start singing and dance along... Ruku Ruku Rukmini....🕺 #AliasRukmini first single #RukuRukuRukmini promo out now! ❤️ ▶️ https://t.co/WG5VyAVo2G Full song out tomorrow ✨ A @VijaiBulganin musical 🎶 Sung by @anuragkulkarni_ 🎙 Lyrics by @purnachary17 🖊 Choreography by #Moin 🕺 In cinemas worldwide December 4th ❤️ Natural Star @NameisNani presents @actor_nithiin in #AliasRukmini 🪑📚 Written & Directed by @Afilmby_Murali #AliasRukminiOnDec4th #AafiyaSayed @UnanimousProds @DeepthiGanta1 @dopjomon @VijaiBulganin @artkolla @srujana_AJ #RekhaBoggarrapu #PrashanthMandava @SVR4446 #RamanaMadhavaram @Bharani_dharann @saregamasouth — Unanimous Productions (@UnanimousProds) October 26, 2026

This post reads, “Start singing and dance along... Ruku Ruku Rukmini....#AliasRukmini first single #RukuRukuRukmini promo out now!

Full song out tomorrow A @VijaiBulganin musical Sung by @anuragkulkarni_ Lyrics by @purnachary17 Choreography by #Moin In cinemas worldwide December 4th Natural Star @NameisNani presents @actor_nithiin in #AliasRukmini”.

The promo is all lovely and highlighted Nithiin aka Krishna’s love towards his Rukmini. The full song will be out tomorrow i.e on 27th October, 2026. On the other hand, Krishna’s Rukmini is a bit strict teacher and is fondly called as ‘Devil’ by her dear students in the school. Earlier the makers also dropped Nithiin’s first look poster earlier and introduced him as writer Krishna who is popular for his romantic books like Garam Gopal and Vratham Venkanna.

Well, it is already a known fact that December is over-crowded with many most-awaited movies. Thus, Nithiin also needs to lock heads with Vishwak Sen’s Legacy and Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma which are already scheduled to release on the same date.

This Muralikanth’s directorial is being bankrolled by Nani’s sister Deepthi Ganta under the Unanimous Productions banner.